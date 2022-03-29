Gregory Sofroniou

(From Mitsero, Cyprus)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our most wonderful Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Gregory Sofroniou on the 19th March 2022 aged 86. Gregory came to England in 1956 where he met his late wife Androniki and in the mid 70’s became well known for their shop Gregory & Son. Gregory was a hard-working family man and was very giving. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his daughter Nina and son-in-law Peter, his son Andy and daughter-in-law Angelina. Granddaughters Anna and Katerina, his Grandsons and their wives Michael, Katerina and Gregory, Kristina and four precious Great Grandchildren Rafaela, Alyssia, Michelangelo and Lorenzo.

The funeral service will take place at 12.30 on Monday 11th April 2022 at Twelve Apostles, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG. He will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery at 2.30, after the burial a wake will be held at The Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1GN. Whilst we understand many people wish to pay their respects, we kindly ask for

family flowers only. There will be a donation box for those wishing to contribute and all funds will be donated to The North London Hospice who helped the family care for him at home.

Γρηγόριος Σωφρονίου

(Από Μιτσερό Κύπρου)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Γρηγόριου Σωφρονίου στις 19 Μαρτίου 2022 σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Ο Γρηγόρης ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1956 όπου γνώρισε την αείμνηστη σύζυγό του Ανδρονίκη και στα μέσα της δεκαετίας του ’70 έγινε ευρέος γνωστοί για το κατάστημά τους Gregory & Son. Ο Γρηγόρης ήταν ένας σκληρά εργαζόμενος οικογενειάρχης και ήταν πολύ δοτικός. Αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσοι τον γνώρισαν και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αφήνει πίσω την κόρη του Νίνα και τον γαμπρό του Πέτρο, τον γιο του Άντι και τη νύφη του Αντζελίνα. Τις εγγονές του Άννα και Κατερίνα, τα εγγόνια του και τους συντρόφους τους Μιχαήλ, Κατερίνα και Γρηγόριος, Χριστίνα και τέσσερα πολύτιμα δισέγγονα Ραφαέλα, Αλίσια, Μιχαήλ Άγγελος και Λορέντζο. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 12.30μμ της Δευτέρας 11 Απριλίου 2022 στην εκκλησιά των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG. Θα κηδευτεί στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 2.30μμ, μετά την ταφή θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο The Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road,

N11 1GN. Παρόλο που καταλαβαίνουμε ότι πολλοί άνθρωποι θέλουν να υποβάλουν τα σέβη τους, ζητάμε ευγενικά να σταλθούν μόνο οικογενειακά λουλούδια. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για όσους επιθυμούν να συνεισφέρουν και όλα τα χρήματα θα διατεθούν στο The North London Hospice που βοήθησε την οικογένεια να τον φροντίσει στο σπίτι.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family