It is with great sadness that we announce her death

Giannoula Panteli, who passed away on Monday

March 7th, 2022, at the age of 81. The deceased came to England in 1954. She had a great one

character and enjoyed great appreciation and love from all. She leaves behind her children George and

Rodoulla, daughter-in-law Fouda and grandchildren Andrea, Melissa, Alexandros and many others

relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at 13:00 pm, at the Pangias Church Trinity Road Wood Green London N22 8LB

Panagias, Trinity Road Wood Green London N22 8LB and burial in New Southgate Cemetery,at 2:30 p.m. For those who wish to do

charitable donation instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that they be donated to Cancer Research UK.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yiannoula-pandeli

Telephone of relatives: 07956 220 522

ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑ ΠΑΝΤΕΛΗ

(Από την Μέσα Γειτονιά)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Γιαννούλα Παντελή, η οποία απεβίωσε την Δευτέρα

7 Μάρτιου 2022, στην ηλικία των 81 ετών. Η εκλιπούσα ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1954. Είχε έναν εξαιρετικό

χαρακτήρα και έχαιρε μεγάλης εκτίμησης και αγάπης από όλους. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Γιώργο και

Ροδούλλα, την νύφη της Φούντα και τα εγγόνια της Αντρέα, Μελίσσα, Αλέξανδρο και πολλούς άλλους

συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 24 Μαρτίου 2022, στη 13:00μμ, στην Εκκλησία της

Παναγίας, Trinity Road Wood Green London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate,

στις 14:30μμ. Για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν φιλανθρωπική́ δωρεά́ αντί́ για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά́ ευγενικά́ να διατεθούν στο Cancer Research UK.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yiannoula-pandeli Τηλέφωνο οικείων: 07956 220 522

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family