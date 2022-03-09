Elias Koufou

(from London)

11.11.1960 – 24.02.2022

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend Elias Koufou, who passed away on the 24th February 2022, aged 61. The funeral service will be held on Friday 18th March at 12pm, at St. Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP. He will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Instead of flowers the family kindly ask for donations to Myeloma UK

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-koufou1 There will also be a donation box at the church.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, γιου, αδελφού, θείου, ανιψιού, ξαδέλφου και φίλου Ηλία Κουφού, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 61 ετών. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 18 Μαρτίου στις 12 μ.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές στο Myeloma UK https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-koufou1 Στην εκκλησία θα βρίσκεται και ένα κουτί δωρεών.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family