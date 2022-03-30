Christina Philippou

(from Ayios Loucas – Famagousta)

25.08.1932 – 22.03.2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christina Philippou on Tuesday 22nd March 2022, at the age of 89. Christina was a kind-hearted, loving and caring soul who everybody loved, she was very generous to all and she will truly be missed

by all her family, friends and everyone that knew her. She leaves behind her husband (of 68 years) Philippos, children Dina, Yianoulla and Andros, son-in -laws Bambos, Tasos and

daughter-in-law Lido, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

who she adored. Also, her sisters Kyriacou and Eleni. The funeral will take place on Monday 4th April 2022, at 1pm, at Panayia Church (St. Mary’s) Trinity Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8LB and burial at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ, at 2:30pm. Flowers are welcome and a donations box for Great Ormand Street Hospital children’s charity will also be available.

Χριστίνα Φιλίππου

(από Άγιος Λουκάς – Αμμοχώστου)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Χριστίνας Φιλίππου την Τρίτη 22 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Η Χριστίνα ήταν καλόκαρδη, τρυφερή και μια στοργική ψυχή που όλοι την αγαπούσαν, ήταν πολύ γενναιόδωρη με όλους και θα λείψει πραγματικά πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια της, τους φίλους και σε όλους όσοι τη γνώριζαν. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγο της (επί 68 χρόνια) Φίλιππο, παιδιά Ντίνα, Γιαννούλα και τον Άνδρο, γαμπροί Πάμπο, Τάσο και τη νύφη της Λητώ, 6 εγγόνια και 8 δισέγγονα που λάτρευε πολύ. Επίσης, τις αδερφές της Κυριακού και Ελένη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 4 Απριλίου 2022, στη 13.00μμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας (St.Mary’s), Trinity Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ, στις 14:30μμ. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και ένα κουτί δωρεών για τη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση Great Ormand Street Hospital για παιδιά θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



