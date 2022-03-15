Antonia Savva

(from Kalavasos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Antonia Savva, who passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the age of 96. Antonia leaves behind 2 sons Nikos and Andreas, 5 daughters, Panagiota, Chrystalla, Stavroula, Georgia, Maro, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many more relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Friday 25th March 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and burial at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ, at 2:30 p.m. The wake will be given in the cemetery and will continue in the hall of St John the Baptist Church. Flowers are welcome in the church.

Αντωνία Σάββα

(από Καλαβασός, Κύπρου)

22.01.1926 – 11.03.2022

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Αντωνία Σάββα, η οποία απεβίωσε την Παρασκευή 11 Μαρτίου 2022,σε ηλικία των 96 ετών. Η Αντωνία αφήνει πίσω της 2 γιούς τον Νίκο και τον Αντρέα, 5 κόρες, την Παναγιώτα, Κρύσταλλα, Σταυρούλα, Γεωργία, Μάρω, εγγόνια, δισέγγονα και πολλούς ακόμα συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 25 Μάρτιου, στη 13:00πμ, στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LYκαι η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ, στις 14:30πμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο και θα συνεχιστεί στην αίθουσα του Αγίου Ιωάννη.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

