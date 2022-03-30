Anna Eleni Antoniou

(from Ayios Andronicos, Cyprus)

21.12.1947 – 26.03.2022

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful and beloved mother Anna Antoniou on 26th March 2022, aged 74 years old. She was the light in our hearts. She leaves behind her devoted family who will miss her dearly. The funeral will take place on Monday, 11th of April 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, at 10.30am. The burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ, at 12pm. The wake will be held at the cemetery immediately after the burial. Before passing Anna requested that instead of flowers, she would prefer that charitable donations be made. A collection box will be available, and all proceeds will go to UCLH Cancer Fund, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK. We kindly ask all attendees to take a Lateral Flow Test before the funeral as well as to keep their masks on in church for the safety and duty of all of us.

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της υπέροχης και αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Άννας Αντωνίου στις 26 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 74 ετών. Ήταν το φως στις καρδιές μας. Αφήνει πίσω την αφοσιωμένη οικογένεια της όπου θα λείψει βαθιά πολύ.Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα, 11 Απριλίου 2022 στην εκκλησία της

Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, στις 10.30π.μ. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ,

στις 12 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο αμέσως μετά την ταφή. Η επιθυμία της Άννας, πριν αποβιώσει ήταν αντί για λουλούδια, να γίνουν φιλανθρωπικές δωρεές. Θα είναι διαθέσιμο ένα κουτί συλλογής στην εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στο UCLH Cancer Fund, Macmillan Cancer Support και Cancer Research UK. Παρακαλούμε όλους τους παρευρισκόμενους να κάνουν κάποιο Lateral Flow Test πριν την κηδεία καθώς και να κρατήσουν τις μάσκες τους στην εκκλησία για την ασφάλεια και το καθήκον όλων μας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

