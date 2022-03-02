George Skamiotis

(from Kallithea, Athens)

24.06.1948 – 20.02.2022

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on Sunday 20th February 2022, aged 73, after suffering with Kidney Cancer. George leaves behind his wife Panayiota, children Alex, Demetrios and Anna, daughter-in-law Androulla and granddaughter Loukia. He was also a beloved brother, uncle, friend, and a true gentleman who will be sorely missed and remembered for his kindness and generosity.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday 9th March 2022, 1.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Anthony the Great and St. John the Baptist, 1 Sussex Way, London N7 6RT, followed by the wake in the church hall straight after the service as the burial will be held in Athens, Greece.

Whilst we understand that many people would like to pay their respects with flowers, we will instead be collecting donations for Cancer Research UK. There will be a donation box at the church for those who wish to contribute, or you can donate via the following link

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/george-skamiotis

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

