In loving memory of Dimitrakis Christodoulou.

It is with great sadness that the family advise of the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Dimitrakis Christodoulou.

Dimitrakis peacefully passed away on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

The viewing will be held at St. Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Forbes St, Liverpool on Friday 11th of March 2022 at 5.00pm

The funeral will be held at St Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Forbes St, Liverpool on Monday 14th of March 2022 at 11.00am.

Following the service, the committal will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington.

The wake will be held at: Aunty Poppy’s Florist and tearoom, in between the north and south chapels at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected at the church for Springwood Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

Sincere thanks extended for the warm sentiments and expressions of sympathy and condolences, received from Dimitrakis’ family at this difficult time.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family