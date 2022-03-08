We believe everyone in Islington deserves a place to call home – one that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable. That’s why over the next couple of weeks we’ll be focusing on our work toward this and how residents can benefit from our housing services.

Keep an eye on our feeds for some big announcements in the following areas ⬇️

🏘️ building more genuinely affordable housing

🏘️ investing in improving council homes and estates

🏘️ working to eliminate rough sleeping

🏘️ standing up for private renters

