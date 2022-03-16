The University of Cyprus is offering ten full scholarships to Ukrainian refugees whose studies were violently interrupted by the Russian invasion.

A University of Cyprus press release said the proposal by the Rector’s Council was approved by the University’s council during a meeting on Tuesday.

In its decision, the University said acknowledging the flagrant violation of the students’ rights and forcing them to flee their homeland, the destruction of public utility buildings as well as university buildings, the University decided to grant ten full scholarships to students from Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, with the academic community, with the Mariupol State University of Humanities, the V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, the Odessa National University of Economics and the Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University with which the University of Cyprus is partnered as well as with all the universities of Ukraine and their people”.

The scholarships include five undergraduate and five postgraduate programmes as well as scholarships for the School of Modern Greek of the University of Cyprus. It includes tuition fees and monthly living expenses.

Those interested can contact the university’s undergraduate programmes at [email protected], tel. 0035722894021 and for postgraduate programmes [email protected], tel. 0035722894044.

