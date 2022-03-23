● A delegation of the Municipality of Famagusta met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus Colin Stewart

● Call issued by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot cultural associations for a return to the path towards a solution

● The return of Famagusta is beneficial for the whole of Cyprus

In a joint declaration issued on the occasion of 21 March, World Poetry Day, the Turkish Cypriot Union of Artists and Writers of Cyprus, the Culture Movement and the Cyprus Writers’ Union appeal to the UN “not abandon, but instead to intensify efforts for a solution of the Cyprus problem and the functioning of a normal state in the volatile area of the Eastern Mediterranean, the state of Cyprus, as the interests of the people of Cyprus and the neighbouring peoples demand”.

They also call on “the people of the Arts and Letters to rally their forces for the return to the path towards a solution and reunification of our homeland”, as well as calling “on the leaderships and political forces in both communities of Cyprus to assume their historical responsibilities”.

In their joint declaration, the poets of the signatory organizations representing writers and cultural figures from both communities, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, express their anguish at finding, as they conclude, that our small island is being led to its permanent partition and division, which means a disastrous future for the people, with new tears and pain for all the communities of Cyprus”.

They conclude by declaring that “the common people of Cyprus, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, with traditions of common peaceful life and the youth with the same dreams of peace, freedom, justice and progress, wish to live in a common homeland where its inhabitants will be the masters of their own country, without any subordination to foreign aspirations and interests”.

