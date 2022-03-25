There is a total of 100-180 arrivals of refugees to Cyprus daily from war torn Ukraine, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Thursday adding that applications for temporary protection status have reached 1,232 but the Ministry is ready to manage an influx of applications.

Speaking after a meeting with an AKEL delegation, Nouris said that there is a bigger number of Ukrainians arriving on the island compared to the applications that have reached the Ministry so far. He explained that some of the refugees find accommodation in houses of friends already residing here, adding however that this is a temporary settlement.

He noted that for as long as the war is going on this is the picture and each one of us needs to do whatever possible for the war to end.