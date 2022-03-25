The UK Government’s position on the issue of the Cyprus settlement “remains unchanged”, the recently appointed Minister for Europe James Cleverly has said.

Cleverly was responding to a letter by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK congratulating him on his appointment. In this initial letter Federation President Christos Karaolis outlined the situation in Cyprus.

“We continue to support the UN-led process to advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal Federation with political equality – a model that we believe to be broad enough to address the concerns of both sides,” reads Cleverly’s response as seen by the Cyprus News Agency.

He adds that the UK Government remains actively engaged with all parties to the process, not only to urge progress, but “to urge restraint from any actions or rhetoric that could undermine the prospects of a settlement.”

The reference to the Cyprus issue concludes with the remark that the “complex and sensitive issues” raised by Karaolis underline the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement.

UK Minister for Europe also notes that he has assumed his new duties at a time when the UK-Cyprus bilateral relationship “has never been stronger.”

In the same letter, he addresses the issue of the TV advertisement for tourism in the Turkish occupied northern part of Cyprus broadcast by ITV, which Karaolis had raised with the UK Secretary for Culture and Media Nadine Dorris.

Cleverly reaffirms that the UK is clear in its position of non-recognition of the self- declared “trnc”, referencing particularly the relative UN Security Council resolution 550.

He adds that the issue is being examined by the Advertising Standards Authority, following the Federation’s complaint.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.