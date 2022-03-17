The UK Foreign Office has reiterated London’s support for a negotiated settlement of the long-standing Cyprus issue.

A spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency: “We remain supportive of a negotiated solution in Cyprus and continue to work with Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as the UN to achieve this.”

However, they did not comment on whether the UK government believes that the West’s mobilisation against Russia for invading Ukraine could now lead to a more tough stance and possible sanctions towards Turkey with regard to Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

The spokesperson did not provide a comment either on the question of whether a recent call by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (in a Washington speech) for the West to stand up to authoritarian regimes referred to Turkey as well.