The UK Cypriot football community mourn the loss of one of our football greats Peter Stefanou who came to the UK from the village of Alethrico in Cyprus.

In England he progressed into playing football and was one of the first Cypriots to play a high level of football when he played for Norwich City FC.

He then decided to go into coaching and did his FA coaching badges where he met Graham Taylor, the former England manager and their friendship grew from there.

He later became player manager with Cyprus youth (KLN) who became the invicibles in Sunday football under him.

Peter also had a spell in the KOPA League managing Anemos and KLN.

Outside football he built a successful building trade supply company with his son Metro, called Chris Stevens with branches in Holloway and Muswell Hill.

Peter sadly passed away on Sunday 20th February 2022, aged 88. He leaves behind his daughter Lia, son Metro, granddaughter Krissi and sister Maria.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Katherine’s Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, at 12.30pm followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ, at 2.00pm.

The wake will take place at Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Parikiaki extends its condolences to the family.

Παναγιώτης Στεφάνου

(από Αλεθρικό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Παναγιώτη Στεφάνου την Κυριακή 20 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω του την κόρη Lia, τον γιο Metro,

την εγγονή Krissi και την αδερφή Maria.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 10 Μαρτίου 2022, στην εκκλησία της Αγία Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Ln, London N20 0NL, στις 12.30 μ.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1EZ, στις 14.00μμ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1GN.