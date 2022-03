Join NEPOMAK UK for a live sustainability webinar Monday 14th March @ 7pm

About this event

Guest speakers include:

(1) Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon Theresa Villiers; and

(2) Republic of Cyprus Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development & Environment, Mr Costas Kadis.

We will be discussing:

🍃UK-CY Sustainability initiatives

🍃 Plans for natural resources, disrupted or complicated by Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus

🍃Paris Climate Agreement