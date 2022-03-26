This popular dish is traditionally eaten on 25th March, a public holiday as it is the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary (in Greek – Evangelismos Tis Theotokou) and the War of Greek Independence (against the Turks in 1821) is also celebrated on this day.

During Greek Orthodox Easter Lent period, anything derived from an animal is forbidden for 50 days, apart from two days – 25th March and Palm Sunday when fish is allowed.

Fried cod with garlic sauce (Bakaliaros Skorthalia), is traditionally served with garlic sauce, but is sometimes made with bread, garlic and walnuts, or mash potatoes and garlic; whichever way it’s made, it’s not for the faint hearted as it is very strong and garlicky!

Ingredients (serves 4):

1 kilo (2 lb) salt cod fillets – not the tails (you can use fresh cod)

Vegetable or olive oil for deep-frying

For the batter:

100g (4oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) corn flour

1 egg white (if you are fasting, replace with 1 tbsp baking powder)

½ tsp oregano

150ml (¼ pint) Mythos beer or ice-cold fizzy water

A few drops of oil

A little salt and pepper

Method:

Wash cod very well to remove salt and cut into 8-10cm (3-4inch) pieces. Soak in cold water overnight or for two days, changing the water regularly to remove the salt.

After it has been soaking for a few hours, the skin can be removed more easily, so do so at this point.

Drain the cod, pat dry, and remove the bones if not using fillets. I like to blanch it in hot water, drain, run under cold water and then pat dry. If salted-cod is semi-dry, it is not necessary to do this because is soft.

To make the batter, beat the egg white (if using) until stiff. Sift the flour in a bowl with the corn flour, then make a well, add the egg white or baking powder, oregano, salt, pepper, paprika and the beer or iced fizzy water, and then gradually incorporate into the flour and beat to a smooth consistency. Try to keep as many bubbles as you can so the batter stays light. Mix in the few drops of oil; this will stop the batter sticking to the pan. The batter can be made well in advance and refrigerated – if it becomes too thick, just add a little more water.

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep-fryer to 350f (180c) or in a pan or wok, dip the fish pieces in the batter to coat, let some of it to drip of then lower into the hot oil, fry a couple of pieces at a time briskly on both sides for 6 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper, and repeat with the remaining fish.

Serve Bakaliaros with lemon wedges and skorthalia (Greek yogurt Aioli sauce)