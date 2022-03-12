Revithosoupa (chickpea soup) / Ρεβύθια Σούπα

Loulla shares one of her favourite Greek soups.

Revithosoupa is a traditional winter, lemony soup. It is highly nutritious and vegetarian, made with a humble handful of ingredients: chickpeas, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, olive oil and lemon juice.

I hope you like it as much as I do!

Ingredients:

250g-300g dried chickpeas

1 large carrot, peeled

1 medium onion

2-3 garlic cloves

4 tablespoons olive oil + extra

Sea salt

Ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

300ml vegetable stock (use 2 vegetable stock cubes)

To assemble:

1 tablespoon plain flour

Juice of a lemon

4 tablespoons olive oil

To serve:

Thyme

Chilli flakes

Pepper

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Fresh bay leaves (optional)

Method:

Sort through the chickpeas, removing any stones you may find. Place the chickpeas into a large bowl and cover with cold water. Add a pinch of salt and set aside to soak overnight; The salt helps to soften the skin of the chickpeas.

The following day, drain the chickpeas and rinse well. Place them in a large saucepan, cover with lots of cold water and bring to the boil. After 10-15 minutes, remove the scum from the top and semi cover with a lid. Turn the heat down and simmer until they have softened – it can take 1-1/2 hours depending on the age of the peas.

Whilst they are cooking, prepare the vegetables. Cut the carrots, onions and celery into small pieces and chop the garlic cloves. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, sauté the vegetables (not the garlic) for 5 minutes and season with salt, pepper, cumin and turmeric. Add the garlic, thyme and bay leaves and add mixed cooked vegetables into the chickpeas. Next add the warm stock and as much warm water as you like. Cover with a lid, simmer for 30 minutes or until the chickpeas are very soft, and remove from the heat. Take a ladleful of chickpeas, blend them in a food processor and then stir the purée with rest of the chickpeas.

In a measuring jug, add 2 ladleful’s of stock from your soup, the flour, lemon juice and olive oil, beat with a hand blender or use a whisk and beat until smooth. Pour slowly into the chickpeas, mixing all the time (like when you make avgolemono sauce) and place the saucepan back on a low heat for 3-4 minutes. If the soup is too thick to your liking, add more warm water, taste and adjust the seasoning.

Serve in large soup bowl, decorate with sliced lemon, bay leaves and thyme, and sprinkle with chilli flakes.

You can use a pressure cooker to soften the chickpeas, and if you are not vegetarian, add chicken stock.