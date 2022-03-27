Two men and two women have were sentenced on Friday, 25 March, at Reading Crown Court after they were found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on 2 December 2021, following a seven-week trial. They are:

Izabela Dytlow, 47 (7.09.74) of Tottenhall Road, Enfield who was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment after being convicted of one count of trafficking a person into UK for exploitation, three counts of holding a person in servitude and four counts of fraud by false representation.

Szanel Dytlow, 19 (25.04.02) of Tottenhall Road, Enfield who was sentenced to 16 months in custody, suspended for 24 months, and 180 hours unpaid work after being convicted of one count of holding a person in servitude.

Andrzej Kasparowicz, 63 (19.09.58) of Tottenhall Road, Enfield who was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment after being convicted of three counts of holding person in servitude, two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.

Kamil Wesolowski, 22 (9.01.00) of Tottenhall Road, Enfield was sentenced to 12 months in custody, suspended for 24 months, 120 hours unpaid work and 15 days rehabilitation activity after being convicted of one count of holding a person in servitude.

Detective Constable Petra Williams, from Central Specialist Crime, said: “This was a lengthy investigation which revealed numerous crimes committed by the family. The victim comes from a poor background with both parents deceased. She hoped coming into the UK would offer her a better life and one can only imagine the disappointment she must have felt when she was made to face those unacceptable conditions.

“The family clearly exploited the victim and took advantage of her vulnerable state. They made the victim believe should she go to the police she would never get help and would be in trouble. It was clear that with time the victim lost hope the situation would improve and gave up.

“It was with great thanks to neighbours who raised their concerns for the victims welfare via The Modern Slavery helpline.

“This investigation was assisted by multiple agencies including the Department for Work and Pensions, Enfield Council and Polish authorities. The victim was brave enough to say what happened to her and she was provided with all necessary support by the Salvation Army.

“I hope that this case will encourage anyone who finds themselves in a similar position, or anyone concerned for someone they know, to come forward and make a report. “

The court heard how the victim, a woman aged in her 40s, came from a poor family in Poland and found herself working in factories or on the land.

In 2014, she was approached with a promise of work in England and on 26 October 2014, she was brought over by minibus on the understanding she would work as a paid carer for Izabela Dytlow.

The victim worked for the family at addresses on the outskirts of Birmingham and Enfield for more than five years, in conditions which amounted to modern servitude. These included being made to work for long hours, seven days a week without pay. The promised wages never materialised and in the end she stopped asking for them.

She was made to sleep in a garden shed, or under a blanket on the floor, sometimes in unsanitary conditions. She was kept isolated, not allowed to use the phone or contact her family.

Her Polish identification card was kept from her, this was the only documentation she had. Her identity was also misused by the family for financial gain.

On 8 September 2019, local officers attended the Tottenhall Road address as a result of concerns for the victim. Neighbours had reported to police the conditions the victim was living in and seeing her out on the streets most days cleaning the family cars, for a full day in all weathers.

The officers identified themselves to the victim and asked her for identification. Izabela Dytlow was present and informed the officers that the victim did not live at the address, she was a visiting ‘Auntie’. The victim did not speak English.

Concerned, and due the language barrier, officers contacted the Met’s Language Line facility to enable conversation with the victim. She denied being forced to work or being held against her will.

Local Environmental Protection officers also spoke with the victim in September 2019, again she denied being held against her will.

Following these concerns, detectives from the Met’s Modern Slavery Unit took over the investigation and attended the address on 7 May 2020. Together with a Polish speaking officer they spoke with the victim. She initially denied there was anything wrong but after a long exchange she admitted she was not earning any money but had no need for this.

Eventually, officers persuaded the victim to leave the address for a period of reflection. In the police car she told the officers, “It’s like a dream, I cannot believe I am now free.” When the officers brought her a coffee she was visibly overwhelmed – no-one had brought her a coffee before.

It was later established that Izabela took the victim to get a National Insurance number upon arrival to the country. She had signed documents but had no understanding of what they were. She was told it was for her own wellbeing.

All four defendants were arrested on 14 May 2020 at the Tottenhall Road address. They appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 15 May 2021 and were later bailed to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 18 October 2021 for trial.

Patricia Strobino, Senior Crown Prosecutor within the CPS London Complex Casework unit, said: “The prosecution case included testimony from many of the neighbours who witnessed the victim being mistreated and raised the alarm, as well as the victim herself who gave a harrowing account of her experiences with the family; of how she had travelled from Poland to the UK in search of a better life only to be trapped into a life of misery.

“The convictions in this case are a testament to the victim’s courage and those neighbours who did not allow the unacceptable treatment of another go unchecked. This victim now has the opportunity to begin to realise her dreams for a life in the UK. The CPS will always work closely with our law enforcement partners to make sure those who exploit vulnerable victims are taken to court and brought to justice.”

+ Throughout the Covid pandemic our officers have continued to work across London to identify people involved in forced labour, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. We play a role in protecting and supporting hundreds of victims each year.

We need help from the public as they have an important role to play in recognising and reporting modern slavery. If you suspect someone may be a victim of modern slavery, report it. You will always be taken seriously and protection and support is available.

Often those affected do not see themselves as potential victims of sexual exploitation and many will have been coerced into this life to make money for an organised crime network.

We believe there are victims of modern slavery in every borough across London and the public may encounter them every day, possibly without realising. As well as being sexually exploited, victims have been found working in construction, domestic servitude, agriculture, cannabis factories and in places you use yourself, such as car washes, barbers and nail bars.

Victims are often told the police and authorities in the UK are not to be trusted and with limited English are unable to seek help, even if they want to.

If you suspect that you, or someone you have come into contact with, may be a victim of modern slavery or trafficking and require support, please call The Salvation Army’s 24 hour confidential referral helpline on 0800 808 3733. This is the best way to get support to anyone you suspect might be a victim

You can also report a suspicion or seek advice through the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700. This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can also report to the police online or by calling 101, in case of an emergency dial 999. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.