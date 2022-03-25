Two men have been jailed after a gun factory was discovered at property in Enfield.

The men were sentenced on Thursday, 24 March to a total of 18 years’ imprisonment after officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime recovered 25 firearms at a property.

Marcel Barry, 27 (24.11.94) of Hadley Road, Enfield was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transfer prohibited firearms on Friday, 4 February 2021 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Bradley McBurnie, 27 (26.01.95) of Kings Road, Enfield was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transfer prohibited firearms on Friday, 30 April 2021 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Officers from Specialist Crime North began an investigation into gun violence in Enfield and across London in early 2020. Ten firearms were seized by the team from different individuals and arrests were made. A number of these firearms were identified as being an antique type firearm with home-made ammunition.

The investigation went on to focus on the origins of these weapons and led officers, along with firearm officers, to execute a warrant at an address in Hadley Road, Enfield on Friday, 24 July 2020 where they discovered 25 firearms, some of which were loaded.

The firearms seized were mainly antique revolvers and officers also evidenced ammunition being manufactured at the property. A firearm workshop was located in the kitchen, which included a bullet moulding press, lathes, bullet cases and bullet heads, and other component parts. The investigation revealed the antique firearms were being purchased from legitimate antique firearm dealers from various locations around the UK, prior to being sold on with ammunition.

Barry was arrested at the scene and McBurnie was arrested at his home address, with the assistance of specialist armed officers. A firearm and ammunition were recovered.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler from Specialist Crime, said: “The seizure of these guns and the closure of an ammunition factory has contributed strongly to our long-term strategy of reducing violence and gun crime in London. An organised network and supply chain of guns with ammunition, into London gangs has been dismantled.

“As part of this strategy, we work closely with partners to reduce the availability of guns and we are seizing opportunities to disrupt the supply through the dark web.