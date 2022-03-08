You don’t have to be called Dan or Danny to score for Carshalton Athletic of course, but it certainly helped on Saturday as Dan Bennett, Dan Roberts and Danny Bassett provided the goals in a 3-0 win over Haringey Borough at Colston Avenue.

In truth, the final scoreline was harsh on the visitors and Haringey captain David Olufemi had hit the post before Carshalton took advantage of one of the few chances in a cagey first half. A deep cross was only half cleared and when Bassett picked up and fired the ball across the penalty area, Bennett was on hand to steer it into the roof of the net from six yards.

Haringey came out the more positive after the break and Lloyd Thomas had to make a brilliant fingertip save from substitute Andronicus Georgiou to preserve the Robins’ lead. For Carshalton, Aziz Sankoh fired just wide from a probing pass from Paris Hamilton-Downes.

As Haringey pressed forward in search of the equalizer late on, Georgiou again went close when his shot from outside the box hit the angle of bar and post. Almost immediately Carshalton went down the other end and effectively put the game out of Haringey’s reach when Bassett got to a through ball first and squared for Roberts to roll past a stranded Alex Zamani for his second league goal in consecutive games.

Two minutes later the roles were reversed. Roberts found space on the left after a flick on from the returning Harry Ottaway and cleverly found Bassett in the penalty area who finished first time for his 20th goal of the season to seal the victory.

The win means that Carshalton leapfrogged Kingstonian to move up to eighth in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Carshalton Athletic: Thomas, Gballou-Lida, Sankoh, Read, Williams, Hamilton-Downes, Bradford, Bennett, Roberts, Bassett, Koroma.

Substitutes: Ottaway (for Koroma 56’), Adeniyi (for Bennett 75’), Barradas, Hyman, Masikini.

Haringey Borough: Zamani, Olufemi, O’Donoghue, Lemba, Mitchell, Cook, Owusu, Aresti, Bawling, Odeku, Bessadi.

Substitutes: Georgiou (for Odeku 68’), Djassi-Sambu (for O’Donoghue 76’), Marigliani, Kpemou.

Goals: Bennett 26’, Roberts 89’, Bassett 90+1’.