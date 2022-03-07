Tottenham resident Verral Paul-Walcott has been crowned the winner of Heart of Hale’s Local Heroes competition which asked the local community to vote for their local hero.

Verral received the highest number of nominations for going ‘above and beyond’ for his local community, distributing food and supplies and raising vital funds for the homeless and those in poverty during the pandemic

You can see his story showcased on the hoardings surrounding the Heart of Hale development and a donation is being made to the Tottenham Foodbank on his behalf.