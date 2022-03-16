Officers based in Waltham Forest and Newham made 35 arrests during the ‘Community Matters’ week of action which began on Monday, 7 March.

All of the activities carried out were in direct response to issues raised by the local community. The week resulted in 35 arrests, 66 weapons sweeps, 10 anti-social behaviour warnings issued and 38 engagement activities with partner agencies.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, in charge of policing for Newham and Waltham Forest, said: “It has never been more vital to demonstrate to our communities that the Met is here to listen to them and take action to keep them safe. Whilst recent events may have understandably dented the confidence the public have in us, activities such as this week of action demonstrate what we stand for. Officers have been out across the boroughs, listening residents’ concerns as well as taking robust action to keep people safe.

“This action is not a one off and the hard work continues beyond this week for us. We remain as committed as ever to making where you live as safe as possible.”

Throughout the week officers in both boroughs increased their visible presence in the area by conducting 129 foot patrols, especially in open spaces, school routes and in areas of concern as identified by local residents.

Over the course of the week, four warrants targeting drug use were carried out across various locations in Newham and Waltham Forest. A warrant carried out in Vansittart Road, Forest Gate resulted in two men, aged 56 and 53, being arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They have both been bailed while the investigation continues.

The week also coincided with International Women’s Day on Tuesday, 8 March. In Newham officers from Upton Lane Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) joined the Sisters Forum and Waltham Forest officers from Higham Hill SNT were joined by their local councillor to hold Walk and Talk events. Across both events, officers chatted with local women and community groups about how safe they perceived the area to be, the priorities they feel need addressing in their local communities, and how the police can be best directed to support them.

Faith officers also joined The Faithful Friends of Forest Gate to come together and address policing issues important to their congregations. Waltham Forest based Valley Ward SNT officers conducted reassurance foot patrols with a Peabody housing officer and spoke to local residents around Ching Way E4 about how the they have been working together to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.

Weapon sweeps were carried out Newham and Waltham Forest focusing on areas at risk of violence and those where residents had raised concerns with their local Safer Neighbourhood Teams. East Ham SNT used these patrols and sweeps to help tackle suspected drug use in their parks and some of the newest local recruits were out with schools officers doing sweeps around Prince Regent Lane.

If you have concerns about your area, contact your local officers on our website.

You can also call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC. In an emergency, always call 999.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.