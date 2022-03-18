TODAY IS THE DAY 🎉

After a long 2 years the Spotlight is finally reopening its doors to the public!

Tonight we kick things off with a bang as That’ll Be The Day takes the stage for a sold-out show!

Join us for one of our upcoming award-winning shows to view the newly refurbished venue.

We can’t wait to welcome you back tonight ✨

