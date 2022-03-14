The Quadra Apartments at Cheshunt Lakeside will offer an exciting new collection of Shared Ownership homes for sale.

A new residential neighbourhood, Cheshunt Lakeside forms part of a long-term placemaking masterplan set to bring shops, green open spaces and a new primary school to the area.

Launching in Spring 2022, properties are for sale through Shared Ownership and range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments.

The Shared Ownership homes are arranged around a shared landscaped courtyard and come with either a balcony or private terrace and allocated parking.

Register your interest today to be the first to receive further details.

✉️ Email: [email protected]

☎️ Phone: 01992 453700 (option 5)

🌐 Website: http://ow.ly/wbHO50IirZj