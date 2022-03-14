The Quadra Apartments at Cheshunt Lakeside will offer an exciting new collection of Shared Ownership homes for sale.
A new residential neighbourhood, Cheshunt Lakeside forms part of a long-term placemaking masterplan set to bring shops, green open spaces and a new primary school to the area.
Launching in Spring 2022, properties are for sale through Shared Ownership and range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments.
The Shared Ownership homes are arranged around a shared landscaped courtyard and come with either a balcony or private terrace and allocated parking.
Register your interest today to be the first to receive further details.
✉️ Email: [email protected]
☎️ Phone: 01992 453700 (option 5)
🌐 Website: http://ow.ly/wbHO50IirZj
