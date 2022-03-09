The Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant is now available for Barnet businesses who have been financially impacted by Omicron and are not eligible for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant: http://ow.ly/c7Uc50HWIoU
Deadline: 11.59pm on 18 March, but funding allocated ‘first come, first served’.
