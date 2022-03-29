The doxology and celebration of our national anniversaries, 25 March 1821 and 1 April 1955, was organised with great success on Sunday by the National Cyprus Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom (NFC UK) at the at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of The Dormition of The Mother of God in North London, to commemorate and honour the heroes of the Greek revolution of 1821 and the Cyprus Liberation Struggle of EOKA of 1955 – 1959, who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The keynote speaker of the event was the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, H.E. Mr. Andreas Kakouris. The doxology was presided over by the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Mr. Nikkitas, supported by the Metropolitan of Cologne, Mr. Athanasios, and the Bishop of Claudiopolis, Mr. Iakovos. Short speeches were delivered by the President of NFC UK Mr. Christos Karaolis, the President of the Greek Orthodox Communities Mr. Marios Minaidis, and the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Mr. Nikitas. The Hellenic Republic was represented by the Deputy Head of the Embassy, Ms. Iphigenia Canara.

The High Commissioner, delivering the keynote speech of the day, stressed that “there is no a la carte law.” As clear as it is to attribute the injustices and responsibilities of the invader to Ukraine, it is just as clear for Cyprus,” and he said, among other things that:

“Solomo’s lyrics echo the thunderous voice of those who declared the Greek revolution in the Peloponnese, on 25 March 1821, the day of the Annunciation of Virgin Mary. The message of the spiritual redemption of man is inextricably linked to the redemption of the nation. On 25 March 1821, Hellenes were determined to fight for freedom or face death, declaring war on land and sea to shake off the Ottoman occupation after 400 years of slavery.

The contribution of Greeks Cypriots to the revolution of 1821 is also important. Hundreds of Cypriots went to Greece and fought side by side with their compatriots, sacrificing their lives. Back on the island, the Ottomans launched a series of executions, persecutions, and lootings in order to stifle the revolutionary momentum of the Cypriots and to strike their national consciousness. This includes the culmination of the Turkish violence, the hanging of Archbishop Kyprianos, the execution of three metropolitans and more than four hundred other prominent Greek Cypriots.

A century later, Evagoras Pallikaridis is sacrificed on the altar of the great ideals of the nation since he first indelibly carves them in our souls with his heroic songs. If the national struggles of 1821 and 1955-59 have anything to teach us, it is that freedom is not an easy task. It is a daily struggle, a collective struggle. Sometimes it is written in blood and other times it violates logic. This is, after all, the content of self-sacrifice.

Cyprus, like all of us, has been watching for the last month with a heartbreak what the Ukrainian people are going through after the illegal invasion of its neighbour Russia. The people of Cyprus, victims of illegal invasion and ongoing military occupation by Turkey for 48 years, are reviving memories and looking at their open wounds, shouting for their own freedom.

We have no illusions. But at stake is the peace, stability, and future of our children. President Anastasiadis remains steadfast in his commitment and his efforts to find a solution.”

The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Mr. Christos Karaolis, after thanking the High Commissioner Mr. Andreas Kakouris for accepting the invitation to be the keynote speaker, referring to the struggle of 1821 and 1955 stated that:

“Today we pay tribute to these heroic figures and take inspiration from their bravery and passion for justice and freedom. The Cypriot Liberation struggle of 1955-59 epitomised the ideals of self-sacrifice, valour, and patriotism.

Whether it was: Grigoris Afxentiou in Macheras; Kyriakos Matsis in Dikomo; the 4 young men of Liopetri; the 9 heroes who became a shrine to freedom at the Filakismena Mnimata after they were hanged by the British the courage shown during that period recalled the revolutionary spirit of 1821 that we saw from: Athanasios Diakos in Alamana, Odysseas Androutsos in Hani tis Gravias, Papaflessas in Maniaki and many others. We must never forget their sacrifices, nor the many men and women who fought in these struggles for our freedom, on a size and scale that we can scarcely imagine today.

Today, we are all witnessing a crucial challenge to world peace, and to the freedom of a proud people, with the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people. The situation in Ukraine has reminded all Cypriots of the illegal invasion experienced first-hand in 1974, with 200,000 refugees, widespread destruction and 37% of the island under continued illegal military occupation.

Here in Britain, on this solemn anniversary, our community is renewing its promises and obligations: We will continue to support the people and Government of the Republic of Cyprus until the whole of Cyprus is once again free and we will continue to be guided by the ideals and timeless values of freedom, justice, and democracy.

The immortal spirit of 1821 and 1955-59 are always the beacons that illuminate and guide the efforts of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. May we strive to do justice to the legacy of the heroes that we are here to remember today.”

The President of the Greek Orthodox Communities Marios Minaidis in his short greeting stressed that:

“25 March and 1 April symbolise that modern Greek history has the best to show, a passion for the supreme good of freedom, which to win wants virtue and courage, selflessness, courage and unity.

“The events in Ukraine also remind us of the uprooting of 200,000 thousand Cypriots from their ancestral homes in 1974 by the Turkish troops who still occupy 40% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. What a pity that the international community and the great powers do not show the same sensitivity for Cyprus as for Ukraine.”

Thanking the faithful who attended the eulogy, the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, urged the diaspora to continue to learn and imitate the spirit of the fighters of 1821 and 1955, and to always have in their minds and hearts the three their mothers: the mother who gave birth to them, their church and homeland.

The short celebratory program, with songs and poems, was presented by pupils of the Greek Cypriot community schools. Those present were moved by the students who whilst holding Greek and Cypriot flags, performed their songs and poems.

The celebration was also attended by the Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Nikolas T. Manolis, the Head of the Defence Office of the Greek Embassy Captain Ioannis Papavlachos, other officials of the Hellenic Embassy and High Commission of Cyprus, the President of POMAK Mr. Andreas Papaevripides, Director of KEA Dr. Vasiliki Kouma, the Vice President of NFC UK Mr. Michalis Ellinas, the General Secretary of NFC UK Mr. Michalis Kassis, the Executive Secretary of NFC UK Mr. Andreas Karaolis, the President of NEPOMAK UK Mr. Andreas Patsalos, the Presidents of the UK branches of the political parties of Cyprus, Presidents of member associations, principals and teachers of the Greek schools of the Greek community and many of our compatriots.

The celebration ended with the National Anthem.

London, 28 March 2022