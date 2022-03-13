Olympia won the KOPA League Championship for the first time in their history by beating Omonia Youth in spectacular style sixfour points ahead of their nearest opposition Apoel.

Olympia had only lost one game all season.

A great season for the manager Steve Sinotti backed by coaches Nicky Rifat, Darren Gray and Floros and of course a strong committee and most of all great team players.

Omonia Youth put up a good fight and held out for a long period before Olympia broke the deadlock with an Elias Katsoloudes goal from just inside the box before a second came from Yemi a soft lob beat the keeper.

Olympia’s last two goals came late in the second half through one incident before the Omonia Keeper saved an Elia shot from outside the box then a rebound from Yemi.

The third came when a Yemi pass from the right outside the box to Zak who shot past the keeper.

George Yianni from just outside the box slammed ball the ball home for the fourth then party began.

Other scores Apoel 0 Komi Kebir 2

