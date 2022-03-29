The creation of a Deputy Ministry of Culture is an important step in the right direction for a complete, integrated cultural policy in Cyprus, said President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades.

He also pledged readiness to listen to artists and through negotiations to do what the state owes them.

In a speech at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation Awards 2021, the President said he acknowledges the repercussions of the pandemic to the artistic community, noting the government has sought to the extent possible, to mitigate the difficult situation” and for this reason it allocated 3.06 million euros to 2,040 artists, including actors.

Culture, he added, is the cornerstone of the peoples’ identity and is available for all and must be accessed, participated and enjoyed equally by all citizens.

To this end, he added, the government has adopted a series of targeted actions within the framework of a coherent policy, which focuses on supporting artistic expression, opening up to civil society and enhancing interculturalism.

He referred to the decision to create a Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts which is the highest intellectual institution on the island, as well as strengthening cultural activities focusing on literature, visual arts, music, dance, folklore culture, theatre and cinema through the grant programme Culture and the Thimeli project and supporting the Cultural Centres in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos as well as the contemporary Dance houses in Nicosia and Limassol.

President Anastasiades also referred to the implementation of many programmes in municipalities and communities as well as artistic workshops, aimed at helping as many young people as possible to create and also the establishment of mobile theatrical units in mountain communities.

The President further referred to the promotion of cultural diversity and enhancing cultural pluralism which is a fundamental principle of UNESCO by supporting programmes for the three communities in Cyprus, Latins, Armenians and Maronites.

The vision for culture focuses on improving the quality of life through sustainable development, enriching cultural institutions and further developing national cultural projects by creating a literary archive that will be connected to the State Gallery of Contemporary Art.

President Anastasiades also referred to the archaeological museum that will be built in Nicosia and is at the tenders’ stage.