The Clissold Arms offers a rich variety of services, from social and corporate party events to intimate gatherings, from a vibrant setting with live entertainment, to relaxing atmospheres, al fresco dining and 3 private function areas all brought together by its ravishing fusion of classic and modern Greek and Mediterranean cuisine (and traditional Sunday roasts) all enjoyed with their large selection of real ales and lagers on tap. With five distinct areas including the Kinks’ Room, the Terrace, the Shed as well as the main restaurant, the bar area and all year round heated and covered bear garden it’s a great setting what ever the occasion.

The Clissold Arms is known as the home of the Kinks, being the venue where the brothers Ray and Dave Davis held their debut performance. Kinks memorabilia adorns their aptly named King through, which welcomes fans from all over the world throughout the year. Among the memorabilia on display is signed copy of the kings first single, cover of little Richard Long Tally Sally , a wall of photographs and other Kinks treasures and a brass plaque which reads: Site of the 1957 performing debut of Ray and Dave Davies. Founding members of the Kinks. In Dave Davies’s song ‘Fortis Green’ he sings: “Mum would shout and scream when dad would come home drunk, When she’d ask him where he’d been, he said Up The Clissold Arms, Chattin’ up some hussy, but he didn’t mean no harm”.

The Kinks were all local lads to this pub.

