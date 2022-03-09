The “test to stay” program is introduced for teachers of elementary and high schools of the public and private sector, following a decision by the Cabinet on Wednesday. It comes to force March 14.

The procedure is the same as followed so far for students. Therefore, a Ministry of Health announcement says, all teachers of elementary and high schools who are close contacts of a confirmed case and need to isolate based on the protocol, will visit the testing units as announced daily by the Ministry and take a rapid test for 7 consecutive days following the day of the contact with the case.

Testing is free and teachers who decide not to get tested and will isolate, will have to take a leave.

More details will be announced in due time.

The Ministry announced that following the introduction of the measure for students with the aim for schools to remain open and safe, the Minister had meetings with the teachers` unions with whom he exchanged views and listened to their suggestions as regards the process to be followed. The Ministry also says that the measure in schools so far is deemed a success.

