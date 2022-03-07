Egypt advanced to the Davis Cup World Group II after beating Cyprus 4-1 in the African/Europe playoff tie at Cairo’s El-Gezira Sporting Club on Saturday.At the end of the two-day tie (4-5 March), Egypt sealed promotion to the World Group II while Cyprus was relegated to World Group III.

The World Group II ties will be played in September.

“What made Egypt win today is the good team spirit. Teamwork always makes the dream real,” Hassan El-Aroussy, the captain of Egypt’s Davis Cup team, told Ahram Online.

Egypt’s doubles team, which comprises of Mohamed Safwat and Karim Mohamed-Maamoun, beat Cypriot duo Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 47minutes.

“There was a lot of pressure after our defeat in the first set. But we managed to come back strongly, thanks to the amazing spectators and our outstanding performance. We really had a great game today,” El-Aroussy said.

Mohamed-Maamoun said: “There were ups and downs in yesterday’s match but I played better today.”

Safwat, Egypt’s highest-ranked player at the Davis Cup, defeated Petros Chrysochos 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 in the singles contest in one hour and 59 minutes.

“We do not set any expectations before games. We only focus on the match we play. We decided what we are going to do next depending on the result,” Safwat said.

“The best combination in the doubles match was between Maamoun and me. There is a big chemistry between us. We played several times in the Davis Cup and we are also friends outside of the court.

“I played before against Chrysochos. I know him quite well and I expected a difficult match. Both of us were exhausted after the doubles match … there were massive physical and psychological pressures,” he added.

In Saturday’s second singles match, Egypt’s Amr El-Sayed beat Stylianos Christodoulou 6-3, 6-3.