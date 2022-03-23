The bus driver’s strike continues in Nicosia – Memoranda delivered to the relevant Ministries

Striking workers at Nicosia Public Transport held a march today towards the Ministries of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance and Transport, Communications and Works.

They delivered a memorandum outlining the striking workers’ problems to the Directors General of the two Ministries.

The General Secretary of SEGDAMELIN – PEO, Athos Eleftheriou appealed to the two Ministers to accept dialogue with the strikers, who he said continue to face serious problems at work

The strikers are united determined to continue their strike and will hold a new meeting at the PEO building.