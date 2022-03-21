Transport workers will march to the Ministry in Nicosia

Statement by SEGDAMELIN-PEO and OMEPEGE-SEK trade unions:

The assemblies of striking workers at Nicosia Public Transport and Larnaca Public Transport took place today 21/03/2022 and workers decided to continue their strike which started on Friday.

This was preceded by a briefing made to the workers by the representatives of their trade unions, SEGDAMELIN-PEO and OMEPEGE-SEK on the latest developments and the intention of the Minister of Labour to take an initiative to solve the problems.

The two trade unions are awaiting for a meeting to be arranged this afternoon by the Minister of Labour, assuring their readiness to resolve all problems.

Tomorrow, 22/3/2022, the transport workers will march, starting at 9:30 am, from the central bus station of Solomou Square to the Ministry of Transport and then to the Ministry of Labour. Resolutions will be delivered to the Ministry of Transport at 10 am and to the Ministry of Labour at 11:30 am.

The trade unions and strikers apologise for any inconvenience to passengers, for which they are not responsible.

