Wokingham (Sumas) claimed consecutive wins for the first time this season in a game that saw Brandon Curtis stand out, alongside the return of Press Secretary Andrew Batt to the sideline. The win puts the Sumas eight points clear of bottom of the league Holyport, who lost to Hounslow today in a six pointer at the foot of the table.

Floodlights were on from the first whistle at Lowther Road – it was a dark, cold and wet afternoon but the perfect setting for some non league football. Just like the weather, the Sumas didn’t start too brightly as it was St Panteleimon who took the lead – a cross from the left resulted in a header that went in past the helpless Woodward.

Despite the Sumas failing to create any chances, they struck in the 37th minute as Curtis crossed for Clark who was left with the simple task of tapping in, lengthening his lead as top scorer this season.

A good chance fell for either team at the end of the half, but both efforts were wide of the target and the game headed into the break with the score one apiece.

The Sumas came out in the second half on the front foot – Tuttle hit a freekick wide before Bossman volleyed over shortly after.

The moment of magic came from the returning Brandon Curtis just before the hour mark, when he dispossessed the visitors’ defender before cutting onto his right foot and firing in off the bar from a tight angle.

The Sumas found their groove and kicked on from here – the newly introduced Shaw had his cross pushed out by the goalkeeper, but Allen Bossman was there to find the back of the net and extend the lead.

The Sumas rounded off a fine second half display with a fourth – Tuttle’s corner found the head of Jack Mullan who headed goalwards, and it found the back of the net via a St Panteleimon foot, leading to debates over whether the goal is actually his.

Ojong and Noyes had good chances to make it five but it wasn’t to be, and Dan Carter made a late clearance of the line meaning the game finished 4-1, and all in all it was a good days work for the men in orange, who will now feel even more confident about keeping their place in Step 5 for next season.