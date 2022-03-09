Sir Stelios is pleased to welcome easyBoat.com run by Greek entrepreneur Alex Nastos to the easy family of brands. (see www.easy.com and www.easyHistory.info). This new tech venture aspires to become the go to online comparison site when looking to charter a yacht for the next holiday – anywhere in the world.

With the current global yacht rental market worth €15.2bn (forecast to increase to €27bn by 2027 source https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yacht-charter-market). easyBoat is an innovative solution to the problem of finding the right yacht to rent for a holiday. With the current easing of COVID restrictions we have noticed a trend towards adventure and outdoor holidays, hence renting your own sailing yacht ticks all the right boxes!

easyBoat.com provides transparency to the customer as to the yacht owner/operator that allows them to compare charter prices for the same class of boat (typically up to 100ft in length) offered via multiple operators, at the same embarkation port.

This direct transparent comparison, similar to Skyscanner for flights or booking.com for hotels, saves both time and money for clients.

The easy brand offers simplicity and affordability of yacht charter bookings, particularly to first time charterers of yachts whilst providing confidence in decision making to the more experienced charterers/sailors. The easyBoat.com target audience is the customer that chooses to holiday at sea – often referred to as “yachties”. They include families, groups of friends, couples or business travellers offering hospitality to their clients.

Typically, the target age range is 18 – 65+, although the UK market tends to be concentrated on 40+ male clients.

easyBoat.com will reflect the core values of the ‘easy’ family: to provide great value, simplicity, for the many not the few and a striving for relentless innovation!

Sir Stelios said: “As a keen yachtsman and fair-weather sailor myself I have no hesitation in recommending a holiday at sea with the privacy and independence of your very own yacht for the week! easyBoat.com will become a one-stop shop for all yachties!”