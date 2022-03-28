Another School Street will be introduced at Harris Academy in Tottenham on Monday 28 March as Haringey looks to make our streets safer and cleaner for our children and families.

A School Street is a walking and cycling zone during drop-off and pick-up times.

This creates a more pleasant and safer environment where children, parents and teachers can get to and from school, without the associated air pollution and/or road safety risks caused by traffic.

Only people walking and cycling – and those with vehicle exemption – are eligible to enter the zone while the School Street is in operation.

Haringey Council is committed to rolling out more and more School Streets over time to help tackle the Climate Emergency, as well as to reduce the escalating levels of pollution at peak times on our road network and high rates of childhood obesity in our borough.