Russian stance on Cyprus issue remains unchanged, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman says



Russia`s stance on the Cyprus problem has not changed, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said during a briefing of diplomatic correspondents on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Papaioannou said that during the recent meeting of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with his Russian counterpart, Lavrov stated that the Russian stance on the Cyprus problem has not changed. The Russian stance on the Cyprus issue “remains unchanged”, Papaioannou noted, adding that there was never any issue raised in the context of the United Nations and on the renewal of UNFICYP mandate.

“The declaration of the pseudo-state in 1983 was condemned by the UN Security Council with the positive vote of the then Soviet Union”, Papaioannou noted.

As regards the evacuation operations of civilians from Ukraine that are under the coordination of the Greek Foreign Ministry, the spokesman referred to the five successful operations conducted so far.

“Three operations from Odessa, one from Kyiv and one from Mariupol, which took place under particularly difficult conditions”, Papaioannou explained, praising the role of the Greek consular authorities in Ukraine.

Papaioannou also made special reference to the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Cyprus Embassy in Kyiv, Lina Themistokleous, for her contribution to the evacuation of Greek and Cypriot citizens from Kyiv. “We are in full coordination with the Republic of Cyprus,” Papaioannou concluded.

