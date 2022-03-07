Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a restaurant fire on Fulham Road in Kensington and Chelsea.

Firefighters tackled a fire at a mid-terraced two storey restaurant, where the ducting running from the first floor to the roof was on fire. Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived.

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking, which was left unattended, causing a fire which spread into the extraction system.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of ducting fires.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1420 and the fire was under control by 1550. Fire crews from Chelsea, Hammersmith, Fulham and Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:Have ducting in your extraction system (ventilation) cleaned regularlyEnsure ducting is installed correctlyTake extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fireNever fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oilMake sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mixUse an electronic deep fat fryer if possible – they have automatic temperature controls and are much saferEnsure your electrical system is regularly testedComplete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan

