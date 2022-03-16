The release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a “ray of light and hope” in a time of turmoil, the head of her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Antonio Zappulla said everyone at the Foundation was overjoyed at the news, and Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be welcomed back there whenever she is ready.

“In a time when the world is in turmoil and the news has been consistently bleak, Nazanin’s freedom is a ray of light and hope,” he said in a statement. “Her reunion with her family cannot come soon enough, and we cannot wait to have her back with us at the Thomson Reuters Foundation whenever she is ready.

UK Cypriot MP for Enfield Southgate Bambos Charalambous was delighted to meet Richard and Gabriella today on their way to see Nazarin after 6 long years . He said “that it was incredibly moving to see MP’s from all parties share their solidarity with them after today’s amazing news.