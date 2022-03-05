Ahead of this weekend’s protests, Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay, from the Met’s Public Order Command, said: “The Met has been busy preparing for a number of planned protests expected in London this weekend.

“Our planning teams have been speaking and working with group organisers in advance to establish their plans ahead of the weekend.

“Reflecting on these conversations, we will be working to support the safety and security of all involved.

“Some demonstrations will be looking to current issues overseas; officers and I very much appreciate this is a worrying and sensitive time for members of the Ukrainian community in London concerned about their families and friends in their home country at this time.

“In addition, there will be officers from our safeguarding teams available to speak with, or take reports of crime from participants from the protest groups across the weekend, which reflects our continued efforts to improve confidence in the Met’s service for women and young girls, and our wider communities.

“We are also working to make sure that any disruption to the local community will be minimised as much as possible.

“Local traffic disruption is expected and road closures will be in place so please check journey and routes before travelling.”