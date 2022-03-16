AKEL meeting with the Pancyprian Confederation of the Federation of Primary Education School Parents’ Associations

16 March 2922, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, and the Head of the Education Policy of AKEL, MP, Christos Christofides, held a meeting today with the Pancyprian Confederation of the Federation of Primary Education School Parents’ Associations.

During the meeting, the AKEL delegation was briefed about the role and work of the Confederation in Public Education. Special reference was made to theP general, due to the pandemic over the last two years. Furthermore, reference was made to the fact that the amending regulations for the operation of Primary Schools were not being promoted and were still pending with the Legal Service.

The General Secretary of AKEL expressed the Party’s support and recognition of the work carried out by the Pancyprian Confederation of the Federation of Primary Education School Parents’ Associations, stressing that AKEL is in constant contact with education issues and intervenes, through Parliament and the Party’s Education Affairs Bureau, with the submission of comprehensive proposals and suggestions on education issues.