A rally in support of Russia, organized by the Coordination Council of Russian Compatriots in Cyprus and local activists, took place in Larnaca Cyprus on Saturday.

The rally started with a car caravan demonstration. More than 50 cars with Russian flags and St. George ribbons – a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests – drove through the city to the accompaniment of the USSR anthem and Soviet patriotic songs “Katyusha” and “The Sacred War.” Then, around 300 people – both Russian-speaking residents of Cyprus and Greek-speaking people – gathered for a rally on the central embankment of the town.

This is the second rally in support of Russia organized in Cyprus. The action took place without violations of public order and in compliance with all the rules for holding public actions and the sanitary requirements of the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow