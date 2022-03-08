The President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, who is paying an official visit to Cyprus, arrived on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia.

Pahor was welcomed by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and laid a wreath at the statue of the first President of the Republic of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

The Presidents of Cyprus and Slovenia will have a tête-à-tête meeting and will later make statements to the press.

Bilateral relations, the role of small states in the EU and the Cyprus issue are on the agenda of talks.

President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, who pays an official visit to Cyprus, discussed on Tuesday with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, ways to enhance bilateral relations and the latest developments concerning the Cyprus problem, along with other issues regarding climate crisis, migration and energy safety.

Speaker after a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia, President Anastasiades said that the visit takes place in a tragic time, due to the war in Ukraine, which has global consequences. Cyprus was the first victim of a foreign invasion on European territory in 1974 and international law was violated, he said, adding that Nicosia stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

The Slovenian President said that they both condemned the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Slovenia offers humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, as he noted, adding that it is important to achieve a cease fire in order to negotiate a peaceful solution.

Moreover, he emphasized the issue of Ukrainian refugees and commended Cyprus on its stance on the subject.

Finally, he expressed Slovenia`s solidarity vis-a-vis the Cyprus problem and condemned Turkey`s unilateral actions violating international law.