Friday 11th March 2022

Cyprus Football

Olympiakos v AEL

Saturday 12th March 2022

Premier League

Brighton v Liverpool 12.30pm BT Sports

Brentford v Burnley 15.00pm

Manchester United v Tottenham 17.30pm Sky Sports

League Two

Hartlepool v Leyton Orient 15.00pm

Cyprus Football

Omonia v Doxa

Aris v Pafos

Isthmian League

Haringey Borough v Lewes 15.00pm Haringey Borough, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Spartan South Midlands League

Tring v New Salamis 15.00pm

Combined Counties League

St Panteleimon v Egham 15.00pm Enfield FC, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL

Sunday 13th March 2022

Premier League

Chelsea v Newcastle United 14.00pm

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 14.00pm

Leeds United v Norwich 14.00pm

Southampton v Watford 14.00pm

West Ham v Aston Villa 14.00pm

Arsenal v Leicester City 16.30pm

KOPA League

Olympia v Omonia Youth FC 10.15am Whittington Park, Holloway road, London, N19 4RS

Apoel v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Enfield Fields, Astro Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD

Panathinaikos vs Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Fields Grass, Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD

Pantel v Omonia 12.00pm Southgate School, Sussex Way, Barnet EN4 0BL

Cyprus Football

AEK v Apoel

Apollon v Anorthosis

Monday 14th March 2022

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Cyprus Football

Paeek v Ethnikos Achna

Tuesday 15th March 2022

League Two

Forest Green v Leyton Orient 19.45pm

National League

Barnet v Boreham Wood 19.45pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Spartan South Midlands League

Crawley Green v New Salamis 19.45pm