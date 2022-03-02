Detectives looking for Lucas have released two CCTV images of him captured after he got off a route 121 bus on Brunswick Road, Enfield Island Village, at 16:45hrs on Tuesday, 22 February in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory.

Lucas, 21, was last seen by his family at around 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 22 February, when he caught a bus to go shopping in Enfield.

His mother and father, Larissa and Adetola, have appealed directly to their son. They said: “Wherever you are Lucas, we love you so much and we want you to be safe. Please contact us to let us know that you’re safe. We really want to help you and we miss you so much.”

Detective Sergeant Marc Robinson of the Met’s North Area Safeguarding team said:

“We are doing all that we can to find Lucas and to support his family.

“Lucas is a student at Portsmouth University, he returned home a few weeks ago and may be suffering with depression.

“Due to his vulnerability, we have been pursuing a number of active lines of enquiry, including extensive CCTV enquires, directed local enquiries in Enfield Island Village, regular checks with local hospitals and searches around Epping Forest and Enfield Island Village with air support from the police helicopter, but so far no trace of Lucas has been found. This work continues.

“Our concern continues to grow for his welfare. If you have seen Lucas since he went missing or know where he is please don’t hesitate to get in touch – there is a family desperately waiting for news that he is okay.”

Anyone who may have seen Lucas or has information on his whereabouts should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 7952/22FEB.

