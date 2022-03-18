Peter Andre was “so happy” to reunite with his family in Australia last week after being forced apart for two years due to Covid restrictions.

The singer shared images of the emotional reunion with his beloved parents on his Instagram page.

Peter, together with son Junior and brother Michael who joined him down under, also appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday to chat to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard about finally being able to see his elderly parents and sharing why it was so important for him to go back as soon as possible.

“Honestly these last few days for us have just been the best days we’ve had in many, many years,” Peter said. “Seeing my sister, seeing my mum and my dad, it’s just incredible. I was very emotional obviously.”

He confirmed there were lots of tears when they were finally brought back together saying they “haven’t stopped hugging.”

“These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years. I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now,” he posted on social media.

The father-of-four then shared a picture of his mum Thea embracing Junior and giving him a kiss on the cheek, simply writing: “yiayia and J.” The teenager was quick to comment, writing: “Love my yiayia.”