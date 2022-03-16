7 games now left for New Salamis and another win on the Road last night vs Crawley Town.

Salamis raced into an early 2 goal lead with Arti Krasniqi scoring after 2 minutes. George Lutaaya’s cross was then turned in by a Crawley Green defender for 2-0 on 21 minutes.

Crawley Green then scored on the 44th minute for 2-1 and then equalised on half time through a penalty for 2-2.

New Salamis winner came from skipper Ryan Hervel in the 63rd minute following a glowing move.

The win keeps New Salamis top of the table with Risborough Rangers and Hadley chasing.

This Saturday 19th March – New Salamis host Dunstable Town at Haringey Borough with a 3.00pm kick off.

Get along and support our community team.

Entry £5.00 and Children U16s are Free