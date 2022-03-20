New Salamis are really on a high at the moment beating Dunstable Fc 3-1.

Leaving them top of the Spartan South Midlands League they are three points Clear of second placed Risborough Rovers FC who have two games in hand and thirteen points ahead of third placed Hadley who have two games in hand.

Risborough drew 1-1 with Leighton FC and Hadley 2-2 with Ardley.

New Salamis began well the first chance they got was when George Asamoah laid off the ball to Harrison Georgiou whose shot hit the post and rolled across the line.

The opening goal came when

George Asamoah crossed for Artyto score in the 20th minute.

Soon after in the 30th minute

Asamoah crossed for Harisson to leave it for Elijah to score.

A tangle between New Salamis keeper and opposing forward left the Dunstable forward free to stroke the ball home.

Dunstable put pressure on New Salamis for a equaliser forward.

The third vital goal for the reds came when Harrison laid the off the ball for George Asamoah to stroke the ball home with 15 minutes to that turned out to be the winner and final score 3-1 to New Salamis.

