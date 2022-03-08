Unique premium ‘Limited Edition’ Strawberry yogurt offering

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II this year

An exciting first collaboration between two cherished premium British brands sharing ‘Great Taste’ – Tims Dairy makers of ‘proper’ Greek style bio-live yogurts since 1949 and Wilkin & Sons Ltd, creators of our much-loved range of Tiptree jams

A deliciously indulgent fresh creamy Greek style Strawberry Yogurt using Tiptree’s Strawberry with Champagne Conserve

Classic summer flavours for a celebratory treat – great for Wimbledon 2022 and summer picnics too

Serving suggestion: Sensational with fresh strawberries and an extra spoonful of Tiptree jam with cream teas and as a special Jubilee dessert

Launching into Waitrose and Ocado – available from 7th March in Waitrose and end of March on Ocado

Single sku 450g big pot ideal for sharing and for families

‘Green’ Pots made from previously recycled plastic and card – no plastic over lid

Plastic, card and foil will recycle again

“This is a special moment for the entire country and commonwealth, and to help us all celebrate in true style this spring and summer we have got together with Tiptree, whose products and business heritage and ethos we have long admired, to create a superb new indulgent Greek style yogurt” says Tims Managing Director Chris Timotheou. “It has been such a pleasure working with a like-minded food producer with such enthusiasm who shares our values of great taste and quality without compromise. I can’t tell you how thrilled we are with the result – we think you’re going to love it.”

“It’s great to work with like-minded companies who have a strong heritage and who value quality. We are thrilled that Tims Dairy chose to use our Strawberry with Champagne Conserve in their yogurt to mark this very special occasion, it is a perfect pairing and we think that it’s delicious! I look forward to enjoying pots of this special yogurt with strawberries from our Tiptree farm.” said Scott Goodfellow, Joint Managing Director of Wilkin and Sons Ltd.

Tims Dairy’s ‘proper’ Greek style yogurts are:-

Bio-live made with live active cultures and fresh British milk in support of UK farmers

In NEW 100% recycled PET pots which are also 100% recyclable

Made with just Natural ingredients

Gut friendly

Inspired by a Greek family recipe

Wholesome goodness from their Dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills

About Tims Dairy: Tims Dairy is a family-owned premium yogurt producer with a Greek heritage, specialising in making authentic and great tasting yogurts including Greek style. Tims Dairy started in a basement workroom in Warren Street in central London in 1949, founded by the current owners’ uncle Euripides Nicolaou who was then joined by their father, Michael Timotheou.

Tims Dairy remains a family business to this day, run by four second generation brothers. At their dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills the 75 strong team blend fresh West Country milk and the finest natural ingredients to produce the UK’s tastiest and creamiest ‘PROPER’ Greek style yogurts, kefirs and cultured creams www.timsdairy.co.uk

They take care to source milk from high welfare family farms and value provenance as much as the quality and great taste that they are renowned for.

About Wilkin & Sons: Wilkin & Sons is a quintessentially British business that grows, makes and sells high quality foods. The Wilkin family have been farming at Tiptree, Essex, since 1757, and making quality preserves since 1885. They grow a wide range of traditional English fruits and use them to make conserves, condiments, and other treats in their nut-free factory by the farm. They received their first Royal Warrant from George V in 1911 and remain Royal Warrant holders as purveyors of Tiptree Products to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

www.tiptree.com